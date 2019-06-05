Home Sport Football

Big incentives in Curacao test for Stimac & Co

Sunil Chhetri & Co share a light moment during training in Buriram on Tuesday

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

BURIRAM: It may have only been a couple of weeks since he took charge as the national team’s coach, but Igor Stimac is getting quite the introduction to the chaotic realities of Indian football.
After getting ten days to whip a bunch of players he had never met before into shape, Stimac & his team landed in Buriram, just 48 hours before their opener against the much-higher ranked Curacao. Their opponents themselves had arrived five days earlier in a bid to get acclimatized to the conditions while even Vietnam had arrived on June 1.

A training session had been scheduled on Monday evening at the Chang Arena where the King’s Cup will be played. But with just minutes left, India were hastily diverted to another stadium — the Buriram Provincial Central Stadium — even as all their competitors managed to get in training sessions at the Chang Arena.But as the Indian players, in their deep orange kits, finished their fitness drills, Stimac joined them for a kick-about, showing off a first touch that still looked sharp. There was the occasional laugh and a playful tug here and there and the Croatian looked as relaxed as he could be. A good thing, for there is a lot riding on this. It may not seem like much but the King’s Cup is a big deal for India — the first time they have been invited to an international FIFA-ranking tournament in nearly two decades.

The Merdeka in 2001 was the last such instance. A couple of good results here will go a long way towards giving India a favourable run in the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers which start in September. The results of the Intercontinental Cup in July will likely be too late to impact the rankings of the teams ahead of the qualifiers draw on July 17. That means the results here would probably decide which pot India goes into.

Last time, India had found themselves in Pot 3 which led them to drawing vastly superior teams like Iran and Oman. As per current rankings, the 101-ranked India would find themselves in Pot 3 once again, but a jump of even three ranking places would propel them into Pot 2. A victory or a draw against the 82-ranked Curacao on Wednesday would probably do that.

But it won’t be that easy — Curacao are ranked 82nd for a reason. A constituent of Netherlands, fifteen of Curacao’s 23-men squad were born and bred in the mainland with the Dutch league supplying most of the team. Among the traveling party are Cardiff City midfielder Leandro Bacuna, PSV Eindhoven’s second keeper Eloy Room and Feyenoord defender Cuco Martina.

For the Croatian himself, this is a chance to make a good first impression. Fans, who were often unhappy with the functional style of football that Stephen Constantine adopted will be waiting to see how Stimac’s team plays. His selection of attack-minded players like Brandon Fernandes and Michael Soosairaj indicates that there will be a greater emphasis on taking the ball forward. “Everybody would love to play as Spain and France,” Stimac said on Tuesday. “We are a long way away from that level. My players know very well that I insist on quick passing, that I insist on movement. How successful we are going to be, we will have to find out.”

TAGS
Igor Stimac

Comments

