Bhaichung Bhutia congratulates Sunil Chhetri for becoming India's most capped footballer

The former captain said Chhetri's exemplary fitness level will help him to prolong his international career.

Published: 06th June 2019

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia (File|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia congratulated his successor Sunil Chhetri for surpassing his record and becoming India's most capped international player.

Chhetri on Wednesday made his 108th appearance for India, eclipsing Bhutia's record of 107 matches, when he walked out to lead the side against Curacao in the opening match of the King's Cup.

"I am extremely proud of him. Big congratulations to you Sunil," Bhutia said.

"He has been a great leader, and a great player for India. I hope he continues to perform in the manner he has been doing. You could always see the kind of commitment he had since we first met in Kolkata. His hunger to succeed always made him special."

Sunil Chhetri (File | AFP)

Bhutia believes Chhetri's exemplary fitness level will help him to prolong his international career.

"There's no reason why he can't continue for long. He is a thorough professional. He is most hard working senior player in the circuit.

In fact, even if you compare him to younger players, Sunil stands out," Bhutia said.

"He is always at the gym doing that extra bit. The manner he has maintained his fitness is exemplary. He is a very sincere soul."

 

