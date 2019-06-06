Home Sport Football

End of the road for Gianluigi Buffon? PSG confirm veteran goalkeeper's contract won't be renewed

The 41-year-old made 25 appearances for PSG in all competitions, winning the 2019 Ligue 1 title and the 2018 Trophee des Champions.

Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon joined PSG after a tremondous run with Juventus in Italy (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

PARIS: French football club Paris-Saint Germain on Wednesday confirmed that the club won't be renewing the contract of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

"I will never forget the pride that everyone at Paris Saint-Germain, both the club and the fans, felt when they saw Gianluigi Buffon wearing our jersey. For the first time in his fabulous career, Gianluigi had made the brave choice to leave Italy, struck by our ambitious and modern project," Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain, said in an official statement.

"We will miss his warm and open personality here at the club. 'Gigi' will forever remain among the football giants who have worn the Paris Saint-Germain colours and shared the values of the club," he added.

Buffon had joined PSG last year on a free transfer basis from Juventus.

"Thank you all for everything I have had the opportunity to experience in Paris. Thank you for the emotions that we have shared together. Twelve months ago, I arrived at Paris Saint-Germain filled with enthusiasm, welcomed by the incredible warmth of the fans. It was really moving. Thank you, once again, from the bottom of my heart," Buffon said.

"I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow. Today my adventure outside Italy comes to an end. I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the whole club, and my teammates. I wish you all the best, convinced that together you will write the pages of a wonderful story," he added. 

PSG Gianluigi Buffon

