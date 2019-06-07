Home Sport Football

Manchester United agree deal 'in principle' to sign Daniel James

The Welsh winger from Swansea will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing at the club.

Published: 07th June 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel James

Daniel James (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester United announced on Friday they had agreed a deal 'in principle' to buy Swansea winger Daniel James, who is set to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing at the club.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed, in principle, terms with both Swansea and Daniel James for his transfer to the club," said a statement on the Premier League side's official website.

"Daniel has successfully completed a medical at the Aon Training Complex. Further details will be communicated once the international transfer window opens next week."

United will reportedly pay Swansea £18 million ($23 million), including add-ons, for the 21-year-old Wales international.

The Championship club said the transfer was expected to be formally completed on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Swansea Daniel James English Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp