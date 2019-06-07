Home Sport Football

Virgil van Dijk says 'great Portugal' got so much more than just Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Netherlands and Portugal registered a 3-1 victory in the semi-finals against England and Switzerland respectively to secure their spot in the final.

Published: 07th June 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LEEDS (UK): Netherlands are all set to vie against Portugal for the Nations League final and former's Virgil van Dijk feels that it is not only Cristiano Ronaldo that they are going to face but a 'great Portugal' side.

"We'll see. It's not only Cristiano Ronaldo we're going to face, we face a great Portugal. We will see what's going to happen," Goal.com quoted Van Dijk as saying.

Both Netherlands and Portugal registered a 3-1 victory in the semi-finals against England and Switzerland respectively to secure their spot in the final.

Van Dijk is enthused about the final and stated that they are going to give everything.

Cristiano Ronaldo | AP

"I'm looking forward to playing this final with this team, and we're going to give everything that we can to hopefully hold that trophy in the end and do everyone proud," he said.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland and Van Dijk is considered as one of the best defenders. Therefore, the fans will witness a compelling clash between the two.

Van Dijk also eulogised Portugal teenager Joao Felix and said: "I watch football as well, I've seen the Europa League. Everyone has seen him. He's a big talent for them. He has a bright future in front of him if he stays humble and keeps working hard."

Netherlands will compete with Portugal in the Nations League final on June 10. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Portugal vs Netherlands Nations League final Virgil Van Dijk Cristiano Ronaldo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp