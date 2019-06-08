Regional competitions vital for sport: AIFF technical director

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After more than a year without a full-time hiring, the All India Football Federation confirmed the appointment of Isac Doru as the country’s new technical director last month. The Romanian, who has worked with the likes of Arsene Wenger and Carlos Queiroz in the past, spoke on his vision for the future. Excerpts.

How did you hear about the India job? What attracted you to it?

Football is a small world. More than hearing about it, I was inspired and motivated to take up the job as it presented me with a tremendous challenge — both as a professional and as a human being. I feel challenges help you grow. I am thankful to the people around me who have trusted my capabilities and selected me for the job.



Have you been following Indian football?

No, I didn’t follow Indian football prior to coming here, and this is my first visit to India. However, during my first professional career, I have worked with Indian staff in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and USA. The non-resident Indians were highly educated and smart. On my arrival, I am happy to see young, intelligent people in the AIFF – all working hard and having the desire to change and grow up.

You have been tasked with setting a technical course for Indian football. How do you prepare for an assignment like this?

I have spoken with (former interim TD) Savio Medeira, and he came across as a positive person. Among my other predecessors, I know Robert Baan as he visited me a few times when I was working in Japan. I met Scott O’Donell, the former TD of AIFF, and we had a chat about his impressions and past experience here. I am planning to visit the clubs to have a direct chat with them. All the stakeholders need to work together for the development of Indian football. Clubs all over the world develop players, and the federation can only add value to the clubs.

What should be the most immediate goal for Indian football?

We need to create a common language and create a platform for scouting. Each state needs to have their teams and focus on organising regional competitions, and then look up to the national level. The scouts will then have a platform to watch all of them live. Everything should start with the grassroots, this should be a national priority.

Is it possible for India to be a continental power within the next decade or so?

If not possible, I would not have come here. I have been working in Asia for more than 15 years. I have witnessed the progress of football in Asia and I can say from my experience that we can continue to map the development of football in India. I am here to offer my expertise.

How has working with the likes of Arsene Wenger and Carlos Queiroz shaped your footballing philosophy?

I worked with them when I was young. I learnt a lot in terms of passion and especially, how important education is. You need to approach all aspects of the game professionally. The psychological and physiological interpretation of the action along with tactical analysis of the highest level is what I gathered from them. They showed me how beautiful a job is to be connected, and to be coaching in football.



There are currently two leagues running parallelly in India. Would you be looking to advise the AIFF on solving this?

I have just taken over my job, and I understand it’s being dealt with by the administration. I am not in a position to comment.