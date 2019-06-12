Home Sport Football

Manchester United complete signing of Wales winger Daniel James

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing at Old Trafford inked a five-year contract for a reported initial fee of £15 million.

Published: 12th June 2019 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel James

Daniel James (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester United have tied up the signing of Daniel James from Swansea, both clubs announced on Wednesday, with the 21-year-old Wales winger becoming manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing at Old Trafford.

James has signed a five-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year.

Reports said the initial fee was about £15 million ($19 million).

James, a graduate of the Swansea academy, scored five goals in 38 appearances during an impressive 2018-19 campaign with the Championship side.

Solskjaer told United's website: "Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.

"We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development."

The transfer comes less than a month after the death of James's father.

James said: "This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family. However, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn't able to share this experience with us. I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Manchester United Daniel James

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp