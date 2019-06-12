Thoothoor to Thailand, Soosai’s journey

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Michael Soosairaj found out that he was going to be making his India debut in the King’s Cup in June, his mind rushed back to another June, the one that had gone by last year.

On June 29 last year, Soosai’s world was turned upside down when he received news that his elder brother Jegan had passed away in a road accident. For Soosai, his brothers were everything. All three of them — Robin, Jegan and Regin — were footballers and the part they have played in his rapid rise is not small. Their guidance meant that he could avoid every pitfall they had succumbed to. They mean so much to him that Soosai has all their names tattooed on his arm.

Jegan’s demise came just when Soosai’s career was taking off. After a breakthrough season with Chennai City FC in the I-League, he had just inked a deal with ISL side Jamshedpur FC. “It was hard for me to deal with,” Soosai says. “I was on a train to join pre-season just a week after that.”

So when Soosai jogged off the Chang Arena last week, after making his international debut as a second-half substitute against Curacao, he had eyes fixed on the sky.

“This one was for him,” Soosai says. “It was my brothers’ dream that I don the national colours one day. It is due to Jegan chettan’s blessings that I have come this far. He may not have been there to see it but he is always with me.”

Soosai’s debut sparked celebrations, not only in his home village of Thoothoor, but all across the surrounding areas. “I am the first person from Kanyakumari district to play football for India,” Soosai laughs. “I heard that there were multiple screenings of the match back home. As soon as it had finished, I started receiving calls from family and friends.”

A player who had been continuously ignored by previous national team coach Stephen Constantine despite good performances in the league, Soosai was initially overawed when he turned up to meet new boss Igor Stimac on the first day of the camp. “I hadn’t got over the shock of being called up on the first day so I was just silent, too shy to talk to anyone. Then Sunil Chhetri called me to one side and told me that I need not be in awe of anyone and to focus on training. I was just excited to be called up to camp, so to be part of the final 23-man squad and to make my debut was big. It is difficult to describe what I felt when I was standing on the touchline, waiting to be subbed on for my debut. An amazing feeling!”

Now, he has an exciting few months to look forward to. Soosai has once again made the list of 35 probables that Stimac has called up for the preparatory camp for the Intercontinental Cup. After a quick visit home, he will soon jet off to Mumbai for the camp that starts on June 25. Then, in the upcoming domestic season, he will turn out for a new club. Both Soosai and his brother Regin — who was part of the I-League-winning Chennai City side — have made the switch to Kolkata. Football fans in the city would remember the duo trotting out together in the CFA League just a couple of years ago!

His rise has been meteoric, but Michael Soosairaj is far from done.

Probables: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith. Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edat­hod­ika, Anwar Ali (Jr), Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot. Midfi­e­lders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fern­an­des, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pro­nay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lalli­an­zuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Nikhil Poojary, Michael Soosairaj. Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.

Anas comes out of retirement

Anas Edathodika’s retirement lasted just a little over four months. The 32-year-old defender, who had announced his retirement after the AFC Asian Cup in January, is now in the national team camp for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup. “Coach Igor Stimac has shown his faith in me, and it’s my turn to repay him. The coach asked me to join the upcoming camp. Honestly, I was taken aback. Later, assistant coach Venkatesh Shanmugam shared all details, and I just can’t wait to join the camp,” he was quoted as saying by the All India Football Federation website. Anas played 19 times for India after making his debut in 2017.