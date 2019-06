Brazilian police file defamation complaint against Neymar's rape accuser

By AFP

SAO PAULO: Brazilian police said on Thursday they had filed a defamation suit against the woman who has accused football star Neymar of rape after she insinuated the force was corrupt.

During an interview with television channel SBT, Najila Trindade said: "The police are bought, aren't they? Or am I crazy?"

The police filed a complaint, issuing a statement on Thursday defending its "absolute transparency, neutrality and impartiality".

On Tuesday, Trindade had seen a third lawyer drop her case as Danilo Garcia de Andrade said he was no longer representing her.

ALSO READ | Neymar's rape accuser abandoned by third lawyer

The lawyer wanted to see the content of a seven-minute video filmed during the model's second meeting with the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Trindade maintains the recording -- a few seconds of which have been leaked on social media -- includes conclusive evidence that she was assaulted.

The accusation against Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has grabbed headlines in Brazil, which is currently hosting the Copa America, a tournament the 26-year-old is missing due to an ankle injury.

ALSO READ | Neymar rape accusations overshadow Copa America kick-off

Trindade filed the complaint against Neymar on May 31, saying he assaulted her after inviting her to visit him in Paris.