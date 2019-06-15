Home Sport Football

Real Madrid signing Takefusa Kubo 'proud' of 'Japanese Messi' nickname

Spanish giants Real announced the 18-year-old was joining the record 13-time European champions from FC Tokyo, to play for their B team next season.

Published: 15th June 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Takefusa Kubo

Japan's Takefusa Kubo runs during a training session of the national soccer team in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SAO PAULO:  New teenage Real Madrid signing Takefusa Kubo said it was an "honor" to be nicknamed the "Japanese Messi" when speaking to reporters at the Copa America.

Earlier in the day, Spanish giants Real announced the 18-year-old was joining the record 13-time European champions from FC Tokyo, to play for their B team next season.

"Being called the Japanese Messi is an honor and makes me proud, but I'm still not at his level and I prefer to concentrate on my abilities and strengths," said Kubo from Japan's Copa America base in Sao Paulo.

Like Messi, Kubo joined the Barcelona academy as a child -- when just 10 -- but left in 2015 after the Catalans were punished by world football's governing body FIFA for breaking rules on signing under-age players.

His dribbling skills -- which drew comparisons to Messi -- made him a YouTube sensation as a child.

But while flattered by comparisons, he still wants to be appreciated for his own attributes.

"There are several players like me, but I'm me, not some other player," he added, speaking Spanish.

Kubo wasn't allowed to speak about his transfer so as not to let the issue deflect from Japan's Copa preparations.

He has signed a six-year contract worth two million euros ($2.25 million) a year, according to Spanish and Japanese media.

Earlier this year, Kubo became the youngest ever goalscorer in the J-League, boosting his profile back home almost to the level of icons Hidetoshi Nakata and Keisuke Honda.

Kubo has a wise head on his young shoulders and is keeping his feet on the ground in Brazil.

"The most important thing is to absorb as much as possible" at the Copa America, he said.

"All I must do is express what I know how to do in the game, nothing more. He's the youngest player in Japan's youthful squad whose average age is just 22. In fact, only six of the players had even earned a cap when the final 23-man competition squad was announced by coach Hajime Moriyasu last month. I've played with most of them before, I want to play with a spirit that will make them proud," said Kubo, who only made his debut for Japan on June 9 in a 2-0 win over El Salvador in a friendly in Miyagi.

Japan make their Group C bow on Monday in Sao Paulo against champions Chile, who have "a strong mentality of never giving up," said Kubo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Takefusa Kubo Japanese Messi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp