Home Sport Football

Maurizio Sarri appointed Juventus manager

Sarri returns to Italy on a three-year deal just a season after leaving Napoli for Stamford Bridge.

Published: 16th June 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Maurizio Sarri

The Europa League win last month was Sarri's first major trophy as a coach | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Maurizio Sarri was named new coach of Juventuson Sunday after his exit from Chelsea following a troubled single campaign in London was confirmed by both clubs.

Sarri returns to Italy on a three-year deal just a season after leaving Napoli for Stamford Bridge, where he failed to garner fan support despite winning the Europa League and returning the Blues to the Champions League thanks to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

"Maurizio Sarri has returned to Italy, where he has coached for the majority of his career. And from today, he will take over the reins at Juventus with a contract until June 30, 2022," Juventus said in a statement.

The Europa League win last month was Sarri's first major trophy as a coach, but he will be expected to deliver far more in Turin.

Juventus have won Serie A for the past eight seasons, denying Sarri's former club Napoli in the process.

However, Massimiliano Allegri left at the end of the campaign after failing to guide the Italian giants to Champions League glory despite the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

With Ronaldo now 34, winning the Italian giants' first Champions League title since 1996 will be Sarri's top priority.

Chelsea, meanwhile, must now turn their attentions to hiring an 11th permanent manager of Roman Abramovich's reign in charge of the club.

"In talks we had following the Europa League final, Maurizio made it clear how strongly he desired to return to his native country, explaining that his reasons for wanting to return to work in Italy were significant," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said in a statement.

Chelsea are expected to try and lure the club's record goalscorer Frank Lampard back to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has had just one full season in club management at Derby County, who he led to the final of the Championship playoffs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Juventus Maurizio Sarri Chelsea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp