Paul Pogba looking for new challenge away from Manchester United

By AFP

LONDON: Paul Pogba has given a strong indication that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer to seek a "new challenge".

The French World Cup winner rejoined United from Juventus for a then world record 89 million pounds ($112 million) fee three years ago, but has largely failed to live up to expectations.

Pogba has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid or even a return to Juventus with United having failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else," Pogba was quoted as telling reporters in Tokyo by The Guardian on Sunday.

"I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Despite scoring 16 goals this season, half of which came from the penalty spot, Pogba was often criticised for his contribution under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United limped to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Should Pogba move on, United are likely to seek a higher fee than they spent on the 26-year-old in 2016.

The summer overhaul in the transfer market at Old Trafford has already begun with the signing of Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea for an initial 15 million pounds ($19 million) fee this week.

The Red Devils have also been linked with bids for defenders Harry Maguire and Issa Diop and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.