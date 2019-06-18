Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid closing in on Portuguese star Joao Felix: Reports

Published: 18th June 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Joao Felix

Felix has been linked with a number of Europe's leading clubs | AP

By AFP

LISBON: Atletico Madrid are set to sign teenage sensation Joao Felix from Benfica for 120 million euros ($134m), according to reports in Portugal on Tuesday.

The fee would make Felix the fifth most expensive signing of all time after Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Three Portuguese sports newspapers - A Bola, Record and O Jogo - claim the 19-year-old has accepted an offer of a five-year contract from Atletico, with a net annual salary worth six million euros.

Felix has been linked with a number of Europe's leading clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus. 

Winning the race for his signature would come as a significant boost to Atletico, who are expecting to lose Antoine Griezmann this summer after the Frenchman said he is seeking a new challenge.

Griezmann's release clause will decrease to 120 million euros on July 1, with his projected sale likely funding Atletico's sizeable bid for Felix. Griezmann is expected to join Barcelona.

Felix, a forward who can play on either flank or centrally, has just enjoyed a breakthrough season at Benfica, scoring 20 goals in 43 competitive games and helping the club win the Portuguese league title.

He also made his debut for Portugal earlier this month, starting alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in their Nations League semi-final win over Switzerland. 

