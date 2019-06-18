Bayer Leverkusen sign Ajax ace Daley Sinkgraven

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen have continued their summer transfer offensive with the signing of 23-year-old Ajax full-back Daley Sinkgraven, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Monday.

Following swoops for Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay and Paris Saint-Germain talent Moussa Diaby, Sinkgraven is Leverkusen's third high-profile signing as they prepare for Champions League football next season.

The 23-year-old missed much of Ajax's sparkling 2018/19 campaign with a knee injury, but is said to be a favourite of Leverkusen and former Ajax coach Peter Bosz.

"Peter Bosz turned Daley into a left-back in his time at Ajax, but he can also play in midfield and in an attacking wide position," sporting director Rudi Voeller said.

"He can give us options with his versatility."

Leverkusen have signed Sinkgraven on a three-year deal, for a fee which Kicker magazine reported to be five million euros ($5.61m).

"It is an exciting and motivating opportunity to play for a top German club," said Sinkgraven.

"I am looking forward to the Bundesliga and of course the challenge of the Champions League.