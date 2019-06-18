Falcao backs Messi after Argentina lose to Colombia

By ANI

LEEDS: Colombia player Radamel Falcao has backed Argentina bigwig Lionel Messi saying that fans are never satisfied with the 31-year-old's performance and they always blame Messi whenever the team suffers defeat.

"If Messi scores a goal, people ask for two. If he scores a free-kick, they'll say the wall wasn't set up properly. If Argentina lose, it will be talked about like it was his fault. That's the price you pay for being the best player in the world," Goal.com quoted Falcao as saying.

Falcao's support came in after his team managed to beat Argentina by 2-0 in the ongoing Copa America. Falcao not only supported but also expressed his confidence in Messi saying that he will score soon.

"Messi was close to scoring against us, but he is sure to convert in the next couple of matches," he said.

Although Colombia defeated Argentina, Falcao feels that they cannot think that they are favourites in the tournament.

"We can't think that we are favourites after beating Messi's Argentina. A lot is missing. We are just starting and anything can happen. If you fall asleep here, you will lose," Falcao said. Colombia will now face Qatar on June 18.