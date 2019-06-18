Home Sport Football

Falcao backs Messi after Argentina lose to Colombia

Radamel Falcao not only supported but also expressed his confidence in Lionel Messi saying that he will score soon.

Published: 18th June 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Colombia's Radamel Facao speaks during a press conference of the national soccer team, in Salvador, Brazil.

Colombia's Radamel Facao speaks during a press conference of the national soccer team, in Salvador, Brazil. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Colombia player Radamel Falcao has backed Argentina bigwig Lionel Messi saying that fans are never satisfied with the 31-year-old's performance and they always blame Messi whenever the team suffers defeat.

"If Messi scores a goal, people ask for two. If he scores a free-kick, they'll say the wall wasn't set up properly. If Argentina lose, it will be talked about like it was his fault. That's the price you pay for being the best player in the world," Goal.com quoted Falcao as saying.

ALSO READ: We leave here feeling bitter, says Messi after loss to Colombia in Copa America 2019

Falcao's support came in after his team managed to beat Argentina by 2-0 in the ongoing Copa America. Falcao not only supported but also expressed his confidence in Messi saying that he will score soon.

"Messi was close to scoring against us, but he is sure to convert in the next couple of matches," he said.

Although Colombia defeated Argentina, Falcao feels that they cannot think that they are favourites in the tournament.

"We can't think that we are favourites after beating Messi's Argentina. A lot is missing. We are just starting and anything can happen. If you fall asleep here, you will lose," Falcao said. Colombia will now face Qatar on June 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Radamel Falcao Lionel Messi Argentina Colombia Copa America

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp