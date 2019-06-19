Home Sport Football

After losing arm, Zimbabwean footballer returns to pitch

Once a regular in the national side, Zvirekwi's playing days looked over when his left arm was badly crushed as his car smashed into trees.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By AFP

HARARE: At first glance, Zimbabwean footballer Hardlife Zvirekwi looks like any other member of his football team as he dribbles fast down the wing, but just last year he lost an arm in a car crash.

Once a regular in the national side, Zvirekwi's playing days looked over when his left arm was badly crushed as his car smashed into trees while he tried to avoid a speeding vehicle that cut across him.

But he has fought his way back to full health -- and back into Zimbabwe's domestic top-flight CAPS United team.

"It put me on the sidelines when I least expected it. It really had an impact on my career at a time I was looking forward to another great season," he told AFP on the sidelines of a strenuous training session.

"Many people thought that was the end of my career."

Zvirekwi, who will be closely following his former teammates in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, said he had to learn new ways to play the game after losing the limb.

"Football is a contact sport and there are times when you need both hands to do a hands-off and to balance," he said.

"It was difficult to learn to play in my new condition. It took me time to re-adjust and know how to balance, know how to tackle, know how to fall. It took me five months to learn how to do all these things.

"The doctors, the physiotherapist and fitness trainer helped me through the process until I learned the concept of the 'new me'."

No prosthetics

He doesn't wear a prosthetic limb and maintains a strict exercise routine to keep his rehabilitation on track.

Now aged 32, he plays right-back and captains the Harare-based CAPS United side.

In 2016 he was voted Zimbabwe's best footballer after leading his club to the championship, and he played nearly 70 times for the national side.

"I have also had a privilege to represent the nation at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017," he said.

"Our current national team in Egypt at the moment, I really believe that they are going to do us proud this time around.

"We have got an experienced squad that is balanced and we also have a pool of players that are playing abroad."

Hardlife, who was named after his parents' struggles when they were young, is now looking ahead to his own future.

"I'm still considering playing for more years -- and you also have to prepare for the after-playing days as well, so I'm doing my coaching papers and also doing business studies."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Africa Cup of Nations Zimbabwe
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp