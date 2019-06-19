Home Sport Football

Australia's Sam Kerr hailed as 'GOAT' after four-goal World Cup romp

Kerr -- the all-time leading scorer in the US National Women's Soccer League -- had remarkably not found the net in her previous two World Cup appearance in 2011 and 2015.

Published: 19th June 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Jamaica and Australia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Superstar striker Sam Kerr was hailed as a national treasure and the greatest of all time Wednesday after becoming the first Australian to score a hat-trick at a World Cup.

The 25-year-old banged in four goals as Australia smashed Jamaica 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the last 16.

Kerr -- the all-time leading scorer in the US National Women's Soccer League -- had remarkably not found the net in her previous two World Cup appearance in 2011 and 2015.

But she opened her account against Italy in the opening game and is now the tournament's joint top scorer with five alongside the USA's Alex Morgan after a striking performance that left Jamaica coach Hue Menzies in awe.

"I told her after the match that it's good to sit back and watch her play -- I'd pay to watch her," he said.

Her performance brought high praise back home from Australian footballers, commentators and fans.

"It was the best individual performance of her Matildas career, and probably the greatest one-off show by any Australian player," said veteran football writer Michael Lynch in The Age newspaper.

"There are hardly enough superlatives to describe Australia's taliswoman," public broadcaster SBS added.

"Massive result. Congratulations Matildas and Sam Kerr with 4 goals," tweeted retired Australian Socceroos legend Tim Cahill, whom Kerr has cited as her goal-scoring inspiration.

Fans took to Twitter to hail Kerr as a "national treasure" and "the GOAT (greatest of all time)".

"If Sam Kerr isn't your favourite Australian right now, you need to reevaluate yourself," another fan wrote on social media.

Only two players in the women's game have scored more goals in a single World Cup match -- Morgan and fellow American Michelle Akers who both bagged five.

Kerr's feats came after she told critics to "suck on that one" last week when the Matildas came from two goals down to stun Brazil 3-2.

There had been question marks about the strength of the Matildas' World Cup campaign -- which was rocked by the sudden sacking of coach Alen Stajcic in January -- after being shocked 2-1 by outsiders Italy to start the tournament.

Australia will face Norway in the last 16 in Nice on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sam Kerr Women's World Cup
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp