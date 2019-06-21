Home Sport Football

Copa America 2019: Luis Suarez wants to correct mistakes after draw against Japan

Despite admitting that Uruguay played a good game, the Barcelona forward said that they have to be more careful.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing a chance to score against Japan during a Copa America Group C soccer match at the Arena Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing a chance to score against Japan (Photo | AP)

LEEDS: Uruguay's 2-2 draw against Japan in the Copa America on Friday left Luis Suarez with a bittersweet feeling, who insisted that they need to correct their mistakes.

"We have to correct mistakes and praise the positive things. We were the ones who created the most-clear chances. That is why we left with a bittersweet feeling," Goal.com quoted Suarez, as saying.

Japan's Koji Miyoshi scored the opening goal of the match but just after seven minutes, Suarez scored an equaliser through a penalty. Miyoshi, in the 59th minute, again netted a goal for his side.

MATCH REPORT: Japan, Uruguay draw after new VAR controversy

However, Jose Gimenez's goal in the 66th minute brought the score to 2-2 and the match concluded on the same.

Despite admitting that Uruguay played a good game, Suarez said that they have to be more careful.

"We played a good game at a general level, but we have the consequence that in this kind of tournament you have two mistakes and they make two goals and you have to be more careful," he said.

Japan was coming to the match after they faced a humiliating 0-4 defeat against Chile in their opening match of the tournament.

Suarez opined that Japan's performance against Chile was not a true reflection as the team has a lot of quality.

"We knew that Japan's performance with Chile was not a true reflection. They are quick, they have a lot of quality, they put pressure on us and they did not let us play well," Suarez said.

Uruguay will now face Chile on June 25. 

