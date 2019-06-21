Home Sport Football

Steven Gerrard congratulates Moeen Ali on his 100th cap for England

The Liverpool legend sent a video message to Ali before the match to send his regards.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

English football legend Steven Gerrard (L) and cricketer Moeen Ali (Photos | Agencies)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard on Friday congratulated England's all-rounder Moeen Ali on his 100th ODI cap for the team.

Ali marked his 100th appearance for the team during the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Gerrard sent a video message to Ali before the match to send his regards.

"Congratulations on 100 ODI caps Mo! The huge Liverpool fan received a message from Reds legend Steven Gerrard before play today! #WeAreEngland #CWC19 #ExpressYourself," England cricket tweeted.

Ali is known to be a huge Liverpool fan. So this message by Gerrard can be considered all the more special.

England has so far shown a good performance in the World Cup as they have defeated South Africa, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and West Indies.

They faced a minor hiccup in the tournament as they suffered a loss against Pakistan, but the team bounced back well in their next matches.

As a result, they are currently positioned at the third position in the tournament standings with 8 points.

Liverpool also had a tremendous season as they were able to lift the Champions League title. The Reds defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the final.

Liverpool finished at the second position in the Premier League with 97 points. Manchester City won the Premier League title by just one point as they finished the season with 98 points. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steven Gerrard Moeen Ali England
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp