David Ospina temporarily leaves Colombia Copa America squad

By UNI

BOGATA: Goalkeeper David Ospina will miss Colombia's final Copa America group match against Paraguay on Sunday for personal reasons, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said late on Friday.

The 30-year-old was given permission by team officials to return to Colombia to be with his ill father and was expected to arrive in his home city of Medellin on Saturday.

"The Colombian Football Federation informs that goalkeeper David Ospina will be temporarily absent from the national team concentration in Brazil for private reasons and force majeure, and we send our support and solidarity," FCF said in an official statement.

According to local media, Hernan Ospina has been in hospital for several weeks and his condition has worsened in recent days.

Colombia coach Carlos Queiroz will replace Ospina with either Camilo Vargas or Alvaro Montero for Sunday's match at Arena Fonte Nova in the northeastern Brazilian city of Salvador.

Colombia currently lead Group B with two wins from as many matches and have four points more than second-placed Paraguay.