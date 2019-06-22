Home Sport Football

Kenya not to be taken lightly, warns Algeria coach

Kenya are returning to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2004 and will head into their showdown as clear underdogs.

Published: 22nd June 2019 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi (File | AFP)

By AFP

CAIRO: Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi says unfancied Kenya will not be underestimated when the two sides clash in their opening Africa Cup of Nations match in Group C on Sunday in Cairo.

Kenya are returning to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2004 and will head into their showdown with an Algerian squad featuring former African footballer of the year Riyad Mahrez as clear underdogs.

ALSO READ | Victor Wanyama and Kenya out to impress at Africa Cup of Nations

However, the Desert Foxes missed out on qualifying for last year's World Cup and fared poorly at the 2017 Cup of Nations as they crashed out in the group stage.

"You must not take these (smaller) teams lightly," Belmadi said Saturday. "We saw a balanced match last night (between Egypt and Zimbabwe). We've more than been warned."

"We're a team that is in the process of rebuilding and that wants to do well," said Belmadi, keen to temper expectations.

"To be favourites, you need to have to won at least once not on home soil. We were eliminated in 2017, we weren't at the World Cup. There is nothing there to say we are favourites."

Algeria's lone triumph came in 1990 when as hosts they won what was then an eight-team tournament.

"Obviously we have the desire to go as far as possible and why not win the trophy. That's our competition spirit, just like the other teams."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Africa Cup of Nations Algeria Kenya
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp