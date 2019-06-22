Home Sport Football

Uganda end 41-year wait for Africa Cup of Nations victory

The Cranes last won at the showcase of African football in March 1978, defeating Nigeria in a semi-final.

Published: 22nd June 2019 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Uganda players celebrate

Uganda exposed poor defending by DR Congo at the Cairo International Stadium | AP

By AFP

CAIRO: Uganda ended a 41-year wait for an Africa Cup of Nations victory when they upset the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 Saturday in a Group A match in Cairo.

The Cranes last won at the showcase of African football in March 1978, defeating Nigeria in a semi-final before losing the title decider to hosts Ghana.

Uganda did not qualify again for the Cup of Nations until two years ago in Gabon when the best they managed in three group matches was a draw. 

Uganda exposed poor defending by DR Congo at the Cairo International Stadium to score in each half through Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi.  

Winning by two goals lifted Uganda to the top of the table, ahead of host nation Egypt on goal difference.

The scene inside the stadium was very different from the previous night when a 70,000 crowd watched Egypt beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in the tournament opener.

With the mid-afternoon temperature 36 degrees celsius (97 fahrenheit), there were just a few thousand spectators to witness the second match in the section.  

Ahead of the tournament, most pundits tipped record seven-time champions Egypt to top the standings, leaving DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe in an intriguing scrap for second place.

The six group winners and runners-up are guaranteed round-of-16 places and will be joined by the best four six third-place sides in a tournament expanded to 24 teams from 16 this year.

Uganda did not resemble a team 31 places below DR Congo in the world rankings as they bossed the early exchanges and deservedly went ahead on 14 minutes.

As a corner was floated toward the goalmouth, Kaddu sprinted away from a marker and his glancing near-post header flew past goalkeeper Ley Matampi.

It proved the only goal of an opening half in which Uganda were hungrier to win and retain possession than two-time champions DR Congo.

The Congolese regularly struggled to deal with aerial threats during the opening 45 minutes and this weakness was punished again as Uganda scored a second goal on 48 minutes.

A free-kick was directed toward a crowd of players just inside the box and Okwi, facing away from the goal, flicked the ball into the corner of the net.

Uganda could have scored again just before the hour mark as a medium-range Farouk Miya free-kick dipped belatedly and Matampi did well to flick the ball over the bar.

DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge sensed changes were necessary to try and turn the tide and Jonathan Bolingi and Jacques Maghoma were introduced.   

Bolingi justified his introduction by heading on to the top of the crossbar and over with 20 minutes left, the closest the Congolese came to a goal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Africa Cup of Nations Uganda
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp