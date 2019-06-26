Brazilian midfielder Jean Lucas joins Lyon for 9.1 million USD

By UNI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Lyon have announced the signing of highly-rated Flamengo midfielder Jean Lucas, as the French club's Brazilian manager Sylvinho bolsters his squad for the 2019-20 season.

Lucas, 21, was secured on a five-year deal, with Lyon reportedly agreeing to an initial transfer fee of eight million euros (9.1 million US dollars).

Jean Lucas a signé un contrat de 5 ans avec l’Olympique Lyonnais, du 1er juillet 2019 au 30 juin 2024. pic.twitter.com/JPBI6QG9Vi — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 25, 2019

The announcement came less than two weeks after the Ligue 1 outfit agreed to offload Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid for 48 million euros.

Brazilian Lucas spent the past six months on loan at Santos, where he became a regular starter under manager Jorge Sampaoli.

Lyon finished third in the 2018-19 Ligue 1 standings, 19 points behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.