Chennai City FC letter to AIFF over non-payment of prize money

Seven I-League clubs had written to the federation on Monday threatening legal action if the I-League’s top tier status was taken away.

Published: 26th June 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai City FC players during the I-League trophy ceremony.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I-LEAGUE side Chennai City FC has written to the All India Football Federation expressing their concerns over non-payment of prize money and the likely demotion of the I-League from being the top league of the country.

The letter is addressed to AIFF secretary Kushal Das and Nita Ambani (the chairperson of their marketing partner Football Sports Development Limited) by CCFC’s chief business officer Sudhir Menon. “We humbly remind you sir, that as of this date, we are yet to receive the prize money from AIFF for winning the 2018-19 I-League season and that any decision with regards to dissolving the I-League does not absolve the national federation’s obligation from paying our club the deserving prize money,” the letter said.

Seven I-League clubs had written to the federation on Monday threatening legal action if the I-League’s top tier status was taken away. CCFC was not a part of that collective but expressed their own concerns. “The decision... refers to the AIFF’s obligation under its Masters Rights Agreement (MRA) to allot the Indian Super League as the top national league in India while simultaneously choosing to either temporarily or permanently discontinue the I-League. We believe such a decision, if made even under excessive external compulsion, would do more harm than good for the future of the game of football in our country,” the letter says.

