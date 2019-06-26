Home Sport Football

Frank Lampard allowed to hold talks on Chelsea coach job

Lampard led Derby to the promotion playoff final in his first season as coach but his team lost to Aston Villa.

Published: 26th June 2019 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Frank Lampard

Lampard is Chelsea's record scorer with 211 goals | AP

By Associated Press

LONDON: Derby will allow Frank Lampard to hold talks with Chelsea about returning to coach the Premier League club.

Lampard led Derby to the promotion playoff final in his first season as coach but his team lost to Aston Villa.

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions," Derby said Tuesday.

Lampard is Chelsea's record scorer with 211 goals and he won three Premier League titles while at Stamford Bridge from 2001-14. He spent brief periods with Manchester City and New York City FC before retiring in 2016.

The Chelsea job has been vacant since Maurizio Sarri left for Italian champion Juventus this month, shortly after winning the Europa League title to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The last former Chelsea player to take over as coach was Roberto di Matteo, who won the Champions League and FA Cup in 2012 with Lampard in his squad. He was fired after only eight months in charge.

Whoever takes over as Chelsea manager will likely have to contend with a two-window transfer ban from FIFA. Chelsea has appealed that punishment to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

If the ban is upheld, it could force Chelsea to give more opportunities to younger players like defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Mason Mount, who spent last season on loan at Derby under Lampard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chelsea Derby Frank Lampard
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp