Copa America 2019: Paraguay boss tells players not to fear Brazil

By UNI

PORTO ALEGRE: Paraguay head coach Eduardo Berizzo urged his players to show no fear when they confront hosts Brazil in the Copa America quarterfinals on Thursday.

Paraguay advanced to the knockout phase despite managing only two draws from their three group matches. Five-time world champions Brazil progressed by topping their group with two wins and a draw.

"This is a game that has to motivate us," Berizzo told a news conference.

"We should be grateful for the chance to play in a game like this. We need to be brave and play without inhibitions.

"Brazil have many players who can create problems in one-on-one situations. We have to be smart and use the ball to get out out of danger."

Despite his team's unconvincing form so far in the competition, Berizzo said his players were upbeat about their chances against the tournament favorites.

"We have been filled with energy and we are excited about the challenge," the 49-year-old Argentine said.

"We're expecting a game with a lot of physical intensity and we're ready to execute our plan.

"The former Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao boss added: "Apart from the second half against Colombia, we haven't been outplayed in our matches here. Technically we have been good and hopefully tomorrow we can extend our periods of superiority."