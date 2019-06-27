Home Sport Football

Copa America 2019: Paraguay boss tells players not to fear Brazil

Paraguay advanced to the knockout phase despite managing only two draws from their three group matches.

Published: 27th June 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Paraguay head coach Eduardo Berizzo

Paraguay head coach Eduardo Berizzo (Photo | AP)

By UNI

PORTO ALEGRE: Paraguay head coach Eduardo Berizzo urged his players to show no fear when they confront hosts Brazil in the Copa America quarterfinals on Thursday.

Paraguay advanced to the knockout phase despite managing only two draws from their three group matches. Five-time world champions Brazil progressed by topping their group with two wins and a draw.

"This is a game that has to motivate us," Berizzo told a news conference.

ALSO READ: Brazil's Fernandinho to miss Copa America quarterfinal against Paraguay

"We should be grateful for the chance to play in a game like this. We need to be brave and play without inhibitions.

"Brazil have many players who can create problems in one-on-one situations. We have to be smart and use the ball to get out out of danger."

Despite his team's unconvincing form so far in the competition, Berizzo said his players were upbeat about their chances against the tournament favorites.

"We have been filled with energy and we are excited about the challenge," the 49-year-old Argentine said.

"We're expecting a game with a lot of physical intensity and we're ready to execute our plan. 

"The former Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao boss added: "Apart from the second half against Colombia, we haven't been outplayed in our matches here. Technically we have been good and hopefully tomorrow we can extend our periods of superiority."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Copa America 2019 Brazil Brazil vs Paraguay
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp