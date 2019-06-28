Home Sport Football

Brazil forward Richarlison ruled out of Copa America with mumps

The rest of Brazil's squad will be tested after the match at Arena do Gremio due to the contagious nature of the illness.

Published: 28th June 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Richarlison lays on the ground during a Copa America match.

By UNI

PORTO ALEGRE: Everton forward Richarlison was ruled out of Brazil's Copa America quarterfinal against Paraguay on Thursday after being diagnosed with mumps.

The 22-year-old was isolated from the Brazil squad in Porto Alegre after tests confirmed the fears of Brazil's medical staff on Thursday afternoon.

He is not expected to take any further part in the continental tournament.

The rest of Brazil's squad will be tested after the match at Arena do Gremio due to the contagious nature of the illness, officials said.

Richarlison started in the hosts' first two matches - a 3-0 win over Bolivia and goalless draw with Venezuela - but was an unused substitute in the team's 5-0 win over Peru last Saturday.

According to a Brazilian Football Confederation spokesperson, no other Brazil player has shown symptoms of the viral disease.

