It will be all or nothing clash, says Colombia coach ahead of quarters against 'favourites' Chile

Three of the last four fixtures between Chile and Colombia have ended in a draw while four red cards have been issued in the last five meetings.

Published: 28th June 2019

Colombia's soccer players exercise during a training session.

Colombia's soccer players exercise during a training session. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

SAO PAULO: Colombia head coach Carlos Queiroz said that there will be "no tomorrow" when his team confronts Chile in the Copa America quarterfinals on Friday.

The Cafeteros advanced to the knockout stage as the only team to have won all of their three group matches while defending champions Chile secured two victories and a draw.

"It's a 90-minute match and it will be all or nothing," Queiroz told a news conference here.

"It's not like the group phase because there's no tomorrow. But that doesn't change anything in the preparation. What changes is our strategic approach."

Queiroz said he was expecting another intense battle at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.

"Chile have a lot of history, a tradition of winning and they have been doing well in recent years," the Portuguese manager said.

"They are the defending champions and favorites to win this Copa America along with Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil. The only thing that I'm worried about is making sure that Colombia continue to improve and grow as a team."

Arturo Vidal, Jean Beausejour and Mauricio Isla are expected to be recalled for Chile after being rested in the team's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay on Tuesday.

Queiroz is also expected to make at least one change to the Colombia team that beat Paraguay 1-0 on Sunday, with Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata tipped to replace Monaco's Radamel Falcao.

"The strength of Colombia is the players and the strength of the players is the team," Queiroz said. "Thankfully Colombia have two very talented players and with records that speak for themselves."

