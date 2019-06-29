Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid sign defender Renan Lodi as Filipe Luis replacement

Lodi has made 70 first-team appearances for Paranaense across all competitions since being promoted from the Curitiba-based team's youth academy in 2016.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Atletico Madrid have reached a deal to sign highly rated left-back Renan Lodi from Athletico Paranaense, the Brazilian club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old is expected to join the Spanish outfit this summer for a reported 20 million euros (23 million US dollars).

"He is a footballer with international experience given Athletico have played regularly in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana," Atletico Madrid said in a separate statement.

He is seen by Atletico boss Diego Simeone as an ideal replacement for fellow Brazilian Filipe Luis, who is expected to leave Los Colchoneros in the summer.

