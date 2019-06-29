Atletico Madrid sign defender Renan Lodi as Filipe Luis replacement

By UNI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Atletico Madrid have reached a deal to sign highly rated left-back Renan Lodi from Athletico Paranaense, the Brazilian club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old is expected to join the Spanish outfit this summer for a reported 20 million euros (23 million US dollars).

"He is a footballer with international experience given Athletico have played regularly in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana," Atletico Madrid said in a separate statement.

Lodi has made 70 first-team appearances for Paranaense across all competitions since being promoted from the Curitiba-based team's youth academy in 2016.

He is seen by Atletico boss Diego Simeone as an ideal replacement for fellow Brazilian Filipe Luis, who is expected to leave Los Colchoneros in the summer.