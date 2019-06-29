Home Sport Football

Megan Rapinoe accepts House of Representatives invite after snubbing Trump

Rapinoe accepted an invite from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after saying she would refuse a similar offer from President Donald Trump.

Published: 29th June 2019

Megan Rapinoe

Rapinoe is leading the charge for USA at the women's World Cup | AP

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The captain of the US women's football squad, Megan Rapinoe, has accepted an invitation from a high-profile Democrat to visit the House of Representatives, just days after bluntly saying she would refuse a similar offer from President Donald Trump.

"It may not be the White House, but we'd be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they'd like," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the fiery young lawmaker who is a rising star of the Democratic Party, tweeted Friday.

"Consider it done," Rapinoe, the US star forward, quickly replied. 

Ocasio-Cortez then tweeted, "The party's on!"

Rapinoe is leading the charge for Team USA at the women's World Cup. On Friday, she scored both of the squad's goals to propel them to a 2-1 victory over France in the quarterfinals.

The Americans take on England on Tuesday with a spot in the finals at stake.

She had earlier vowed to stay home if Trump invited the women's team to Washington, and urged her teammates to join her in protesting the president's policies and character.

ALSO READ | Megan Rapinoe urges USA teammates to join her White House boycott

That drew a pair of angry tweets from Trump, who said that "Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!"

Championship US sports teams are traditionally honored with an invitation to the White House, though Trump has at times revoked invitations after team members criticized him. 

Among the teams that have declined the offer have been pro basketball's Golden State Warriors and last year's Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL). 

The 33-year-old Rapinoe -- who plays for Reign FC of Tacoma, Washington -- came out as a lesbian in 2012.

A longtime activist, she has been outspoken in demanding equal pay for women's soccer players. 

In 2016, she joined a movement started by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to protest police violence against African Americans, taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

