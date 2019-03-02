Home Sport Football

Inter Milan get Champions League jitters with Cagliari loss

Inter, still without unsettled striker and skipper Mauro Icardi, slipped a goal down in Sardinia on Friday after 31 minutes when Luca Ceppitelli headed home.

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Inter Milan, Andrea Ranocchia

Inter Milan's Andrea Ranocchia, right, celebrates after scoring a goal. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Inter Milan's hopes of enjoying an untroubled run into the Champions League next season suffered a setback with a shock 2-1 defeat at Cagliari.

Inter remain in third place but can slip to fourth -- and the last automatic qualifying spot for the Champions League -- if city rivals AC Milan see off Sassuolo at the San Siro on Saturday.

Should fifth-placed Roma defeat Lazio on Saturday, then they will go level with Inter on 47 points.

Inter, still without unsettled striker and skipper Mauro Icardi, slipped a goal down in Sardinia on Friday after 31 minutes when Luca Ceppitelli headed home.

Lautaro Martinez levelled with another header seven minutes later from a cross by former Cagliari player Radja Nainggolan.

But with half-time approaching, Leonardo Pavoletti restored his team's lead with a smart volley.

Cagliari could have heaped further misery on Inter in stoppage time at the end of the game but Nicolo Barella missed a penalty kick.

Friday's result represented another twist in a rollercoaster season for Luciano Spalletti's side.

After defeats to Torino and Bologna, Inter then put together back-to-back wins over Parma and Sampdoria before being held to a 3-3 draw at Fiorentina after having led 3-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cagliari Champions League Mauro Icardi UEFA Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp