Home Sport Football

Maurizio Sarri keeps Kepa waiting over Chelsea recall

Sarri is yet to decide whether to recall Kepa for Sunday's London derby after dropping him for Wednesday's win over Tottenham.

Published: 02nd March 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has refused to confirm whether Kepa Arrizabalaga will return to the team at Fulham on Sunday after the controversial keeper was cast into exile following his Wembley mutiny. 

Sarri is yet to decide whether to recall Kepa for Sunday's London derby after dropping him for Wednesday's win over Tottenham.

The Spaniard was disciplined over his extraordinary refusal to be substituted when he went down with cramp in the closing moments of last weekend's League Cup final defeat against Manchester City.

Willy Caballero started in place of Kepa against Tottenham, although Sarri insisted after the match that the former Athletic Bilbao star remained his first choice.

Sarri said Kepa and Argentine veteran Caballero will share goalkeeping duties in the next two games, with one playing on Sunday and the other in next week's Europa League last-16 first leg with Dynamo Kiev.

But, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Sarri wouldn't be drawn on which match Kepa would start in, raising the prospect of the world's most expensive keeper potentially missing a second successive league game.

"The Kepa situation now is closed. Kepa is our first (choice) goalkeeper," Sarri said.

"But we are very happy for Willy, because now we know very well he's able to play also in a very difficult match. I'm sure in one of the two next matches Kepa will be on the pitch."

Sarri, whose side had lost three out of four Premier League matches before their win against Spurs, said he was wary of the threat from lowly Fulham, who sacked manager Claudio Ranieri this week and replaced him with Scott Parker on a caretaker basis.

"I'm really very sorry," Sarri said about his Italian compatriot. "But I know very well his character, so I know very well that we will see him very soon, on another bench.

"Usually when there is change of the coach there is a reaction. And so we have to front (face) also the reaction.

"Then it's very difficult for us to prepare the match, because we don't know the new system, the new ideas. It's a very difficult match, I think."

Sarri has no injuries to consider but expects to rotate after a challenging week.

"On Sunday we played for 130 minutes and 95 minutes on Wednesday, so we need to value the recovery," he said.

"We ran for 15 kilometres on Sunday on average, and the average of the last match was 12km. I need to value the recovery of every single player. Then we have to decide (the team)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chelsea Maurizio Sarri Kepa Arrizabalaga Premier League Chelsea vs Fulham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp