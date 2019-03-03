Home Sport Football

Kepa returns for Chelsea against Fulham after Wembley mutiny

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri dropped Kepa for Chelsea's midweek 2-0 win over Tottenham as punishment for the Spaniard's refusal to be substituted during last weekend's League Cup final.

By AFP

LONDON: Kepa Arrizabalaga was recalled for Chelsea's London derby at Fulham on Sunday after the rebellious keeper's one-game exile.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri dropped Kepa for Chelsea's midweek 2-0 win over Tottenham as punishment for the Spaniard's refusal to be substituted during last weekend's League Cup final defeat against Manchester City.

The Italian was apoplectic at Kepa's Wembley mutiny and, already battling to avoid the sack in the midst of a nightmare campaign, he responded to the challenge to his authority by wielding the axe.

Popular Argentine veteran Willy Caballero replaced Kepa against Tottenham and delivered a confident performance while the world's most expensive keeper kicked his heels on the bench.

But Sarri had insisted Kepa remained his "first choice" keeper and would play in either the Fulham game or next week's Europa League tie against Dynamo Kiev.

With Chelsea chasing points in the race for a top four finish, Sarri opted to bring back the former Athletic Bilbao star for their Premier League clash at struggling Fulham, with Caballero left on the bench.

