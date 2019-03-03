Home Sport Football

Wilfried Zaha stars as Crystal Palace defeats Burnley 3-1

Crystal Palace moved eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Published: 03rd March 2019 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with teammate Michy Batshuayi, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Crystal Palace, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, March 2, 2019. | AP

BURNLEY: Crystal Palace moved eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Palace went in front after 15 minutes when Wilfried Zaha jinked his way into the penalty box and crossed for Jeffrey Schlupp, who pulled the ball back and it went in for an own goal off Burnley defender Phil Bardsley's knee.

The hosts were then 2-0 down early in the second half after on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi claimed his second Palace goal, converting a center by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Roy Hodgson's men added a third with Zaha getting the goal he deserved in the 76th minute as he again bamboozled the Burnley defense before shooting under goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Burnley fans were at least given something to cheer when Ashley Barnes headed in an Ashley Westwood cross in the 90th minute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wilfried Zaha Burnley Crystal Palace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp