Home Sport Football

Football player dies after collapsing in Gabonese league

Tsinga, a striker for Akanda FC, collapsed in the 23rd minute of the match with Missile FC on Saturday, The Union daily newspaper reported.

Published: 04th March 2019 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By AFP

LIBREVILLE: A player in the Gabonese first division, Herman Tsinga, has died after collapsing during a game in Libreville, local media reported on Monday.

Tsinga, a striker for Akanda FC, collapsed in the 23rd minute of the match with Missile FC on Saturday, The Union daily newspaper reported.

The 30-year-old received a cardiac massage by a military doctor, but died on his way to hospital.

An amateur video posted on Twitter showed the confused reaction after Tsinga collapsed on the edge of the centre circle.

According to The Union, neither of the two ambulances at the scene had the defibrillator or oxygen mask necessary "to save the life of the player".

The death was the seventh in 12 years in Gabonese football, The Union said.

The match was part of the second round of the championship, which was able to resume in February after a gap of eight months when Gabon Oil Company agreed to sponsor the competition. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gabonese league

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp