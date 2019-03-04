Home Sport Football

Neymar hints at joining Real Madrid

The world's most expensive footballer has been linked with a return to La Liga ever since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017.

Published: 04th March 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Neymar

PSG forward Neymar (File | AFP)

By AFP

SAO PAULO: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar on Sunday left the door open for a potential move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The world's most expensive footballer is currently recovering from a foot injury which he suffered on January 23 and has been linked with a return to La Liga ever since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017.

"In the future, everything is possible," he told Brazilian television channel Globo. 

"I'm not saying I'm going to Real Madrid, calm down. Everybody knows I have already accomplished my dream which was (playing for) Barcelona.

"Real Madrid is one of the biggest teams in the world, every player perceived to have an interest in the club wants to play for them. Right now I'm very happy in Paris."

ALSO READ: Neymar reveals double injury blow hit World Cup hopes

Neymar said Barcelona's Lionel Messi had sent him his regards after hearing about the Brazilian's most recent injury.

"At the time I needed support the most, from people and the team, the best in the world came to me to say 'I'm here to help you'," Neymar said.

The 27-year-old said PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe will be one of the world's greatest ever players despite the pair both eyeing the biggest individual prizes in the sport.

"He's going to become one of the best players in the history of football and I'm trying to help him as best as possible. We have the same friendship as I had with Lionel, even competing for the Ballon d'Or," he said.

Neymar will miss Wednesday's Champions League last-16 return leg against Manchester United with the metatarsal problem he suffered six weeks ago.

He was sidelined for three months of last season with the same issue, returning just in time to play at the World Cup.

PSG anticipate he will be back in time for a potential European quarter-final in April.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ligue 1 La Liga PSG Real Madrid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp