Home Sport Football

Vinicius can be among world's best in three years, says Casemiro

Having struggled for first-team opportunities early in the season, Vinicius has impressed as a regular starter under Solari.

Published: 05th March 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior (File | AP)

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: Real Madrid teenager Vinicius Junior could become one of the best players in the world within three years, according to his Brazil and Los Blancos teammate Casemiro.

Vinicius has made 26 first-team appearances for the reigning European champions following his move from Flamengo in July, reports Xinhua news agency.

Having struggled for first-team opportunities early in the season, Vinicius has impressed as a regular starter under Argentine Santiago Solari, who replaced Julen Lopetegui as manager in November.

"He is doing very well, he has a good head on his shoulders and a good character," Casemiro said in an interview with Brazil's Esporte Interativo.

"He is showing that he is a Real Madrid player and that he can be a Real Madrid star. He could be one of the best players in the world in three years. He's got to learn a lot of things and he's growing in an incredible way. He has his feet on the ground and is focused on his football."

Despite Real Madrid's indifferent domestic form, Casemiro warned against writing off the team's hopes of winning a fourth straight Champions League title.

Los Blancos need only a draw in their home match against Ajax on Tuesday to secure a berth in the competition's last eight, having won the first leg 2-1.

"It's normal for a team to have difficult moments but we're on the up now," the midfielder said.

"Now comes the most important part (of the season). We have tough opponents and we're focused on trying to win all of the titles available even if it will be difficult."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Vinicius Junior Casemiro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp