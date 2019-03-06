Baby League to redefine young football talent

By Express News Service

The kids are raring to go the way they did in the opening phases and are all pumped up to shrug off the brief break from the league. The final stage of Kochi edition of All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Baby League promoted by Scoreline Sports will kick off at Ambedkar Stadium in Kochi on March 9. The leagues will officially conclude on March 30.

The U-9, U-11 and U-13 categories have eight teams each, and they have played eleven matches so far. In the last stage, each team will have two matches. Earlier, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Nelo Vingada, midfielders Sahal Abdul Samad and Courage Pekuson met the budding talents for a pep-talk during the second stage of the league.

Presently, Golden Eagles top the table in U-9 category with 28 points followed by Dolphins and Hobnob Soccer School. Whereas, FF academy rules the U-11 category with 33 points and Golden Eagles are placed second with 26 points. The Thunder Boys rank third with 15 points. In the U-13 category, Golden Eagles take the pole position with 31 points and Muthoot FA and Falcons occupy the second and third positions respectively.

The apex body of Indian football launched the league on March 22, 2017, to engage more than 25,000 children between the ages of four and thirteen. The duration of the leagues has been set for three months each. The Baby League aims to help the cubs to experience the competitive league environment for an extended period and usher the technical and psychological development of each prodigy.

Currently, around 520 leagues under the U-9, U-11 and U-13 categories are being held across India by various league operators approved by AIFF. With the flexible regulations of the league, many private individuals, schools, stand-alone academies, professional clubs, district and state football associations have joined the bandwagon. Interestingly, league operators also receive a financial subsidy under the FIFA Forward programme for each age category which follows the regulations set by AIFF.