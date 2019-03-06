Home Sport Football

Baby League to redefine young football talent

The kids are raring to go the way they did in the opening phases and are all pumped up to shrug off the brief break from the league.

Published: 06th March 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The kids are raring to go the way they did in the opening phases and are all pumped up to shrug off the brief break from the league. The final stage of Kochi edition of  All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Baby League promoted by Scoreline Sports will kick off at Ambedkar Stadium in Kochi on March 9. The leagues will officially conclude on March 30. 

The U-9, U-11 and U-13 categories have eight teams each, and they have played eleven matches so far. In the last stage, each team will have two matches. Earlier, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Nelo Vingada, midfielders Sahal Abdul Samad and Courage Pekuson met the budding talents for a pep-talk during the second stage of the league.

Presently, Golden Eagles top the table in U-9 category with 28 points followed by Dolphins and Hobnob Soccer School. Whereas, FF academy rules the U-11 category with 33 points and Golden Eagles are placed second with 26 points. The Thunder Boys rank third with 15 points. In the U-13 category, Golden Eagles take the pole position with 31 points and Muthoot FA and Falcons occupy the second and third positions respectively. 

The apex body of Indian football launched the league on March 22, 2017, to engage more than 25,000 children between the ages of four and thirteen. The duration of the leagues has been set for three months each. The Baby League aims to help the cubs to experience the competitive league environment for an extended period and usher the technical and psychological development of each prodigy.

Currently, around 520 leagues under the U-9, U-11 and U-13 categories are being held across India by various league operators approved by AIFF. With the flexible regulations of the league, many private individuals, schools, stand-alone academies, professional clubs, district and state football associations have joined the bandwagon. Interestingly, league operators also receive a financial subsidy under the FIFA Forward programme for each age category which follows the regulations set by AIFF. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp