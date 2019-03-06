Home Sport Football

PSG to make late call on Cavani fitness for Man Utd tie

The Uruguayan striker has not played since injuring a tendon in his hip just before the first leg against United.

Thomas Tuchel, Edinson Cavani

Thomas Tuchel and Edinson Cavani | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain will make a last-minute decision on the fitness of Edinson Cavani for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.

"He has taken a full part in the last two training sessions with us, but we will decide tomorrow (Wednesday) after training," Tuchel said at his eve-of-game press conference.

"We will wait to see how he responds, so there will be a final decision in the morning."

The Uruguayan striker has not played since injuring a tendon in his hip while scoring a penalty during a Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux on February 9, just before the first leg against United, which PSG won 2-0.

ALSO READ: PSG second leg is no lost cause for depleted Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Neymar remains on the sidelines for the French champions, with the Brazilian not expected back from a metatarsal injury for around a month.

