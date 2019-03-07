Ajax win over Real Madrid kicks Dutch club's shareprice skywards

By AFP

THE HAGUE: Ajax's stunning win over Real Madrid boosted their share price by almost 8.0 per cent on the Amsterdam stock exchange Wednesday, as investors too savoured the Dutch club's Champions League success.

The Amsterdam club's shares jumped by 7.8 per cent at the close after news of their 4-1 drubbing of Real, which saw the Spanish defending champions crash out of the competition on Tuesday night.

Ajax's stocks opened at 16.25 euros ($18.37) a share, up 5.8 per cent from its close on Tuesday. Shortly after opening it jumped as high as 17 euros, attributed by financial analysts to the club's win.

The share price, however, flattened out later in the day to close at 16.55 euros a share.

Ajax were the only Dutch club to list on the Amsterdam stock exchange, in 1998, and posted a profit of 20.3 million euros after the first half of the 2018-2019 football season, according to Dutch trading website Beurs.nl.

Turnover over the same period rose from 56 million euros to 104.3 million euros, the website added.

Apart from taking part in the lucrative Champions League, Ajax also this year saw a number of high-earning transfers including that of Frenkie de Jong.

The talented Ajax midfielder is set to join Barcelona in July for 75 million euros.