Home Sport Football

Bahrain refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi to become Aussie citizen: report

Araibi's return to Melbourne last month ended a tense diplomatic standoff between Thailand, Australia and authorities in Bahrain -- where he is accused of offences linked to 2011 Arab Spring protests

Published: 07th March 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Refugee soccer player Hakeem Al-Araibi, right, arrives in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, flanked by former Australia national team captain Craig Foster. | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: A refugee footballer who spent over two months in Bangkok detention under threat of extradition to his native Bahrain will soon become an Australian citizen, he told local media Thursday.

Hakeem al-Araibi said he will formally become an Australian at a ceremony in Melbourne on Tuesday, after completing a citizenship test.

"I do the test, I pass the test, I am 90 percent a citizen. One more appointment, I will be a citizen," 25-year-old Araibi told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald newspapers.

"The ceremony (is) next week, because I passed the test."

Araibi's return to Melbourne last month ended a tense diplomatic standoff between Thailand, Australia and authorities in Bahrain -- where he is accused of offences linked to 2011 Arab Spring pro-democracy protests.

His detention by Thai authorities while on honeymoon had sparked worldwide outcry and intense lobbying from sports stars and the Australian government, which had granted him asylum.

Araibi has since resumed training with his second-tier club Pascoe Vale and has been outspoken out against rights abuses in Bahrain, where he claims he is still targeted for political reasons.

Last week, writing in The Guardian newspaper, he called on Formula One fans to boycott this year's Grand Prix in Bahrain, claiming that authoritarian states were using sports events to raise their profile.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had told Araibi on his return from detention that his citizenship was not "too far away".

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hakeem al-Araibi Baharain Refugee Footballer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp