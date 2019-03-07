Bengaluru look to iron out chinks before playoffs

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru FC are in the Indian Super League ISL playoffs for a second consecutive season. They have topped the league table in each edition and are three games away from continuing their success story. While everything seems to be going their way, there are aspects for Carles Cuadrat to worry about ahead of the playoffs against NorthEast United FC.

BFC’s current season has had two contrasting chapters. If they had been dominant, winning eight out of 11 games and drawing the other three in the first, the second – after the Asian Cup break – has been nothing short of a disappointment. Cuadrat’s men managed just seven points out of possible 21 while conceding the most (14) among all teams in the league in the second half.

“It hasn’t been the best part of the season. We have been rotating some players and preserving some of our key boys for the final stages while some injuries have affected us. But this team has consistently made it to the final stages of competitions. I believe that the players can manage this situation because they have the experience of having been there before,” the Spaniard said.

In addition, injury to midfielder Erik Paartalu comes as a major blow. Paartalu’s performance has been second only to Dimas Delgado in midfield. His defensive ability has been top notch while he has helped with aerial expertise during set-pieces. BFC brought in Alex Barrera as an immediate replacement but the Spaniard still needs time to settle.

“Dimas was a big blow last year and Erik is no different this season. We have midfielders who bring their own skills to the pitch, but none of them can replace the presence Erik has. It is a massive setback for us, but one that we have to accept and adapt to,” Cuadrat said. “It’s tough to throw Barrera into a situation like this and expect big things...”

However, it’s a whole new chapter in the knockouts. BFC need three good shows to win their maiden ISL title. Considering the team has shown fighting spirit in difficult situations, crossing the playoffs hurdle over two legs doesn’t seem an impossible task. But, for that, BFC’s attacking trio — Sunil Chhetri, Miku and Udanta Singh — needs to step up. Apart from Udanta, the other two haven’t been impressive lately.

“It’s always difficult to plan too much for two legs of a semifinal. You enter the first game with a plan and then depending on how things go, you plan for the second leg. The truth is that the margin for error is very little,” the Spaniard said. “But the desire to be successful is our attribute. To make it to the playoffs for a second successive time suggests we are doing more than just a few things right.”