Home Sport Football

Unai Emery confident of improved Arsenal for Manchester United after Rennes defeat

Arsenal threw away an early lead to lose 3-1 in France in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.

Published: 08th March 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal players

Arsenal entertain United on Sunday in a huge game between two sides battling for a top-four place | AP

By AFP

RENNES: Arsenal manager Unai Emery is confident his team can bounce back from their Europa League setback in Rennes when they face a euphoric Manchester United side this weekend.

The Gunners played most of Thursday's game with 10 men after Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off late in the first half as they threw away an early lead to lose 3-1 in France in their Europa League last 16, first leg.

Alex Iwobi had put them in front, but Rennes took advantage of their extra man to come back and claim a potentially vital two-goal cushion.

The result means they should have their work cut out if they are to progress to the quarter-finals, with the second leg against the Ligue 1 club scheduled for next Thursday.

"The first 40 minutes I think we controlled it, we scored, and we didn't concede many chances to them," said Emery, who accepted his team did not play well after the sending-off.

Benjamin Bourigeaud and Ismaila Sarr scored for Rennes either side of a Nacho Monreal own goal.

"We need to change our performance and I have confidence that we can with our players and with our supporters helping us to give us a big atmosphere."

Before that game, Arsenal entertain United on Sunday in a huge game between two sides battling for a top-four place in the Premier League.

"We are finding fresh players and a different energy for each match, and for Sunday I think it's going to be the same," said Emery, whose side are fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind United in fourth.

"Every player worked a lot and we are going to look forward to the next match, but I know and I am positive for Sunday, that with fresh players with energy, with quality, that we have the possibility to put in a big performance against Manchester United and win against them."

ALSO READ: Solskjaer makes Manchester United Champions League comeback kings again

United will head into the game fresh from their stunning 3-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday that took them through to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals.

That result was achieved with a depleted side, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will also take confidence from the fact they won 3-1 at Arsenal in the FA Cup in January.

"They are in a very good moment but we are together in the table and we played against them one month ago in the FA Cup -- we lost 3-1 but I remember we did very good things, we had chances," said Emery.

"We know Sunday is a tough match, an amazing match for everybody, we will be at home with our supporters, and we need a very big performance from each player."

Arsenal will be able to call on Alexandre Lacazette for that game -- the French striker is suspended for the two legs against Rennes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Premier League English Premier League Arsenal Manchester United Unai Emery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp