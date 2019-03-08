Home Sport Football

Where now for PSG after latest European horror show?

In the Champions League, all PSG seem able to achieve is to invent new and improbable ways to be eliminated.

Published: 08th March 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel | AP

By AFP

PARIS: For all the money spent, it is the same old story -- another year, another Champions League horror show for Paris Saint-Germain.

The bold, brash French giants talk a good game, and their Qatari owners have thrown vast sums over nearly a decade now in an attempt to build the best side in Europe.

Yet for the third year running they are out of Europe's elite club competition in the first knockout round after Wednesday's stunning defeat on away goals against Manchester United.

Coaches have come and gone, superstars have been signed, but in the Champions League all PSG seem able to achieve is to invent new and improbable ways to be eliminated.

In 2017, after the promise of four successive quarter-final appearances, there was the capitulation in Barcelona, a 6-1 defeat wiping out a 4-0 first-leg win.

Since then, Qatar Sports Investments have spent over 500 million euros ($565 million) in transfer fees on new signings, including the two most expensive players in the world, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

There has been no progress, and there must be some uncertainty as to the long-term viability of the Qatari project, especially with the danger of punishment still looming for possible breaches of UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

Last year, there was an underwhelming defeat against Real Madrid, with Neymar injured for the second leg. This time, with Neymar again injured and Mbappe off form, PSG were ousted by a seriously depleted United.

The visitors had two untried teenagers on as substitutes when Marcus Rashford scored the last-gasp penalty -- awarded after a controversial VAR review -- that gave them a 3-1 win on the night.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer makes Manchester United Champions League comeback kings again

Serial bottlers

It feels like Groundhog day, but this time it is somehow different.

"Even worse" read the front page of leading sports daily L'Equipe on Thursday, with a nod to that night in Barcelona. 

Inside, renowned commentator Vincent Duluc said PSG "owe much of their celebrity to these collapses that make them look ridiculous in the eyes of the world."

Against United, seven survivors from the Barcelona debacle either started or came off the bench. Was that game on their minds?

"I don't agree that we have a problem from losing at Barcelona that you could see," said coach Thomas Tuchel. "This is for me too easy and I don't want to step into this trap."

However, even their exit to Chelsea in the 2014 quarter-finals was similar in nature.

Abroad, PSG, founded in 1970, are often derided as having no history, seen as a club with vast amounts of money, but no substance. They are now the serial Champions League bottlers.

'Believe in this project'

So what comes next at the Parc des Princes?

Financially, PSG will still have made an estimated 85 million euros from their European run this season, and they recently announced a lucrative, new shirt sponsorship deal with Accor reportedly worth over 50 million euros annually.

President Nasser al-Khelaifi will come under scrutiny, and one of either sporting director Antero Henrique or coach Tuchel will probably have to go. It is more likely to be the former.

"We are here because we believe in this project and in the direction in which it is heading," insisted Brazilian defender Marquinhos.

He played in midfield against United, with French international Adrien Rabiot frozen out after refusing to sign a new deal. 

With hindsight, Tuchel may wish he had started Alphonse Areola in goal rather than a 41-year-old Gianluigi Buffon, at fault for United's second goal.

Tuchel can still win a league and cup double, but winning a domestic treble was not good enough for Unai Emery last year.

"We must not say the season is finished," said Al-Khelaifi, although he admitted "it's difficult to come back from this."

As long as the current owners stay, they will try, but Neymar's future will again now be called into question.

The Brazilian's two years in Paris have been overshadowed by injuries at key moments. His chances of winning the Ballon d'Or are surely over for another year.

In the meantime, the hangover will be long and painful.

"I need some time to rest. I want to be at home and not talk, not think. I just can't believe that this is possible," admitted a shattered Tuchel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSG Champions League UEFA Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp