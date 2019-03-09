Home Sport Football

I-league: endgame

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez was sticking to the tried and tested responses while answering questions about the club’s biggest match in recent years.

Published: 09th March 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

East Bengal players during a practice session in Kozhikode on the eve of their match against Gokulam Kerala | Manu r mavelil

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez was sticking to the tried and tested responses while answering questions about the club’s biggest match in recent years. Until one of his responses drew smiles. Conspiracy theories were floated around during his press conference ahead of East Bengal’s all or nothing game against Gokulam Kerala FC. Conspiracies like Minerva Punjab conceding their match to Chennai City FC or East Bengal ready to pay Minerva if they beat Chennai City did the rounds. “Has these things happened in Indian football before?” asked Menendez leaving everyone in splits.  

The Kolkata giants, without a title in 16 years, are in a dogfight with Chennai City for the title which once again will be decided in the final round. Chennai City sit on top of the table with 40 points while East Bengal are a point behind. The equation is simple. East Bengal have to win against Gokulam and hope that Chennai City lose or draw against Minerva. ​

However, Menendez is not losing sleep. In recent years, Aizawl FC and Minerva Punjab famously won titles on the last day. It is a no stakes game for Gokulam since they have already avoided relegation. The same is the case in the match between Chennai and Minerva.

The only role that the Minerva and Gokulam are left with is being the kingmakers. Led by Spaniard Pedro Manzi, Chennai have developed an attacking brand of football. A lot will depend on Manzi who is the joint top-scorer in the league. East Bengal meanwhile have reasons to worry since they will be without in-form striker Jobby Justin who is serving a six-match suspension. All said, the I-League will have yet another photo finish.

Points Table
T    M    W    P
Chennai City     19    12    40
East Bengal    19    12    39
Churchill    19    9    34
Real Kashmir    18    9    33

photo finish

Two teams, two matches! The entire I-League season boils down to a couple of hours on Saturday after which either Chennai City FC or East Bengal will march out champions of India’s top flight. Here’s a look at how things stand...

The contenders

Chennai City FC
Chennai City FC were battling to against drop in 2018 but how they have turned things around! They could have wrapped up the title with a win over Churchill last week, but they fluffed that one. A win against outgoing champions Minerva on home turf would ensure the title though.

East Bengal

They haven’t laid their hands on the title for a long, long time. The last time they were champions was sixteen years ago. Things are not in their hands — Chennai City have to drop points against Minerva — but a good result in Coimbatore coupled with a victory over Gokulam Kerala FC will take the title to Kolkata.

20

Both Pedro Manzi and East Bengal’s Willis Plaza are locked in a fight for the golden boot, having scored 20 goals this season.
 

Comments

