Sergio Ramos and Florentino Perez to make up after heated changing room row

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and club president Florentino Perez have agreed to clear the air after the pair were engaged in a heated argument following Tuesday's Champions League loss to Ajax, say reports in the Spanish press.

Ramos and Perez reportedly agreed on Thursday to arrange a meeting, with the aim of improving the atmosphere around the club ahead of the final 12 games of the season.

According to Diario AS, Ramos took exception to Perez accusing the players of being unprofessional during a scathing assessment of the team delivered in the changing room after Madrid's 4-1 defeat.

Ramos responded that their problems were due to a lack of goals, stemming from a failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and "bad planning" at the top of the club.

Perez reportedly even threatened to plan Ramos' exit, to which Ramos said: "You pay me and I go".

The row came at the end of a miserable week for Madrid, which had seen them beaten by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and league, before crashing out of the Champions League to Ajax.

The three defeats have put Santiago Solari's future as coach in doubt.

Solari is expected to be in charge for Sunday's La Liga match away to Real Valladolid but may not complete the season, with Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane among those linked with taking over.

La Liga Champions League Real Madrid Sergio Ramos

