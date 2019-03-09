Time to go back to drawing board for Real Madrid

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The grimace on the faces of Real Madrid players, with their heads bowed down, after being knocked out of Champions League by Ajax at the Santiago Bernabeu will not be forgotten. The home crowd at the Bernebeu were shell-shocked. It meant more than a loss, probably the end of an era. It also drew a picture of what their season has been so far -- out of Europe elite club competition, Copa Del Rey and more or less La Liga title race as well. In short, Real, who are habituated to winning, are in an unchartered territory.



The current situation for the 13-time Champions League winners reportedly got the top management scrambling for a 2 a.m meeting. It is fair to say Real Madrid are in a period of crisis. It is hard to imagine that the same team, more or less, won the Champions League for the last three years.



However, the current team does not have Cristiano Ronaldo, who was always intrumental. He signed for Juventus in the summer and Real have felt a gaping hole in the team. Numbers reflect how the Portuguese was instrumental in Real's success over the years. They have scored 1.96 goals per game so far this season, which is their lowest in the last decade. Not being able to have a solid replacement for Cristiano, who scored 450 goals in 438 games, hit the club badly.



"Of course, when you lose a player like Cristiano, you lose a player, who scores 50 goals a year. So a replacement is needed, but it is difficult to find another player with such kind of quality and continuity. For a club, it takes time to find a new player. Real Madrid have invested in a player like Vinicius Junior, who is really good, but he needs to improve and gain experience," said Carlo Ancelotti, Napoli manager in Serie A, whose matches are shown in India on Sony Ten.



It will be difficult for Real to bounce back from this. Their attacking players have lacked tooth in front of goal. The young guns have been below par and the other big problem has been their ageing players, which have at times slowed the game.



Injury-prone Bale (29), Benzema (31), Luka Modric (33), Marcelo (30), Sergio Ramos (32) have been in the winning side for many a year, but their time with the club may be coming to a gradual end with the team expected to make fresh changes for next season in wake of the season's turmoil. Though former Real manager Ancelotti wants to see some re-building, he feels leaders like Ramos have to be part of the team.



"The success of Real Madrid over the last few years was because they had fantastic players, but the age of these players is a concern now. They have to look forward and rebuild the team, it will take time, as it is difficult to build a team like Real Madrid. Now, the club has to reinvest in new and young players with quality. Some experienced players like Sergio Ramos have to stay, as he can be a fantastic support for the team," said Ancelotti.



Till the end of the season, Real have to show character before the new manager takes over, which looks imminent. With the likes of Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane, and others doing the rounds to replace Santiago Solari, who took over the role in November last year, Real will have to start afresh.