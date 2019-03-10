Home Sport Football

India U-23 take on Qatar in friendly, coach calls it opportunity

DOHA: A day before taking on Qatar in a friendly match, India U-23 coach Derrick Pereira labelled it as "a perfect opportunity to gauge ourselves before the (AFC) qualifiers".

The match is part of the Indian U-23 team's preparation for the forthcoming AFC U-23 Qualifiers slated to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from March 22, where India have been clubbed with hosts Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

"The match against Qatar provides us the opportunity to get a fair idea of where we stand, and where we need to work on. The focus will be more on finding the right combinations, and style of play," Pereira said.

The match will take place at the Aspire Academy ground.

Pereira, a former India International has been working on the fitness as it's going to be one of the crucial factors to churn out a result.

"Fitness is one part that carries paramount importance in modern football. We have to sustain 90 minutes on the pitch, both on the attacking and the defensive front.

"Joel (Carter) is doing a good job and he brings in experiences of working in the Senior Team. He's helping the boys stay on good shape," he stated.

Meanwhile, the trio of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sarthak Golui and Vinit Rai rued the solitary goal loss to Qatar in the AFC 2018 Qualifiers.

