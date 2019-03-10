Chennai City FC's incredible journey to I-League title

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every time something amazing happens in a game of football, people all over the world turn to a phrase, first uttered by Sir Alex Ferguson in Barcelona after Manchester United won the Champions League in 1999.

“Football, bloody hell!”

Coimbatore may pale in te­rms of footballing pedigree wh­en compared to the Catalan city, the I-League sure is no match for the Champions League and there may have only been a few thousand people in attendance at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday. But it’s the beautiful game and it’s a miracle!

Chennai play in Coi­m­batore be­cause they can’t get a stadium in Chennai — the one ti­me they did, stadium rent became the biggest strain on their budget. They are based in Tam­il Na­du, a region that is rarely m­e­ntioned among the hotbeds of Indian football. Their entire op­­erating budget won’t buy th­e­m Mohun Bagan’s Sony Norde.

Yet here they are, champions of India, after a 3-1 win over Minerva Punjab. And they have done it in a manner that has defied what passes off as logic in Indian football. Their brand of football involve keeping the ball and outscoring the opponents — they scored 11 more than their nearest challengers East Bengal. They stuck true to their philosophy of giving opportunities to players from Tamil Nadu — five from the state started the match against Minerva.

Indeed, the first thing their owner Rohit Ramesh had to say after wi­n­ning their maiden title was about how there were so many more footballers from the state who were now national champions. “Earlier we had names like Raman Vi­jayan and Dharmaraj Rava­nan who had won the league playing for teams elsewhere,” he said. “But now we have eight more players who will have an I-League winner’s medal.”

That medal was not confi­rmed until the final minutes of wh­at had been a topsy-turvy se­ason. Chennai were undoubtedly the best team but their inexperience was beginning to show towards the end. They wasted a chance to win the title in their last week against Churchill Brothers, losing a match they should have won. And they conceded in the third minute against Minerva, with East Bengal waiting to lift the title if that score held. But a second-half penalty from Pedro Manzi and a couple of late goals from young Gaurav Bora led them to the pot of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow.

Making the unlikely narrati­ve all the more gripping are the kind of characters who are part of it. Akbar Nawas, the coach, braved the Chennai summer to watch CFA League games so th­at he could scout players for his squ­ad. Their top-scorer Manzi was coaxed into playing outside his homeland Spain for the first time in his career by then-assistant manager Jordi Villa, a former Barcelona scout. Among th­­eir TN contingent is the tale­nted Michael Regin, brother of Jamshedpur FC’s Michael Soosairaj, who had been stuck in the lower leagues for so long. One of the substitutes on Saturday was N Vijay, a kid from Vyasarpadi’s slums who started playing the game for a free lunch. And now all of them are champions of India!

Football, bloody hell!