SAFF Women's Championship: India eye fifth straight title

India have been drawn alongside Maldives and Sri Lanka in Group B in the six-team competition while hosts Nepal have been placed in Group A with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

BIRATNAGAR:Unbeaten in 19 matches from the last four editions, defending champions India will aim to clinch an unprecedented fifth title in a row in the upcoming SAFF Women's Championships.

Indian have a strong record in the competition having won all four editions so far -- the first of which came in 2010.

The team has claimed victory in each and every match it has played in the tournament -- a streak which extends to 19 games.

For coach Maymol Rocky, the tournament will be the last opportunity to fine tune the team for the crucial 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, which is slated to be held in Myanmar from April 1 to 9.

"The SAFF Women's Championship has always been a successful tournament for India in the past. We are confident of going all the way and making it five trophies in a row," Rock said.

"The girls have been together for a good amount of time now. We have been able to test them out in match conditions, both in India and abroad. This championship is another chance to assess the players before the Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, and also pick up some silverware, which will certainly be a big boost for the team," she added.

India will play their first match on Wednesday against Maldives followed by Sri Lanka on March 17.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Linthoingambi Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Dalima Chhibber, Michel Castanha, Lako Bhutia

Midfielders: Ranjana Chanu, Dangmei Grace, Sanju Yadav, Ratanbala Devi, Sumithra Kamaraj, Sangita

Basfore, Indumathi Kathiresan Forwards: Anju Tamang, Roja Devi, Manisha, Sandhiya Ranganathan.

SAFF Women's Championship

